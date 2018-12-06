Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Still weeks away

Vasilevskiy (foot) is still a few weeks away from returning to action, according to coach Jon Cooper.

This most recent update likely puts Vasilevskiy's return date on the tail end of his initial 4-6 week timeline. Fortunately for the Lightning faithful, backup Louis Domingue has performed well in the Russian netminder's absence. With nine wins in his first 13 outings, the 24-year-old Vasilevskiy seemed poised to compete for the Vezina Trophy, but his extended absence could eliminate him from contention in the eyes of the award's voters.