Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Still weeks away

Vasilevskiy (foot) is still a few weeks away from returning to action, according to coach Jon Cooper.

This most recent update likely puts Vasilevskiy's return date on the tail end of his initial 4-6 week timeline. Fortunately for the Lightning faithful, backup Louis Domingue has performed well in the Russian netminder's absence. With nine wins in his first 13 outings, the 24-year-old Vasilevskiy seemed poised to compete for the Vezina Trophy, but his extended absence could eliminate him from contention in the eyes of the award's voters.

More News
Our Latest Stories