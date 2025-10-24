Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Still winless this season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in a 3-2 loss to Chicago on Thursday.
The loss was heartbreaking -- Vasilevskiy moved out of position to make a save on Frank Nazar and the rebound when straight to Ryan Donato who buried the winner into an open net with just 54 seconds left in the third period. Vasilevskiy is 0-3-2 with a 3.41 GAA and .885 save percentage to start the season. You need to consider benching him temporarily to stanch the bleeding.
