Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Still wins after pelting with pucks
Vasilevskiy bent, but didn't break in a 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday. He allowed six goals on 43 shots.
Gulp. The game was a goalie's nightmare. The Flyers led 3-1 after one and 5-3 early in the third, but the Bolts roared back to force overtime. Vasilevskiy earned the win the hard way, but needs to settle back down fast -- six goals are a few too many for any goalie to allow.
