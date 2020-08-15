Vasilevskiy will defend the net in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Blue Jackets, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy was instrumental in the 3-2 quintuple-overtime win in Game 1, as he steered away a whopping 61 shots, but the Russian was far less convincing in Thursday's Game 2 when he let up three goals on 22 shots. He's been a bit inconsistent with two games below a .900 save percentage and three contests above the .925 mark. He's a gamble in fantasy circles, especially against the red-hot Joonas Korpisalo.