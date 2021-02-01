Vasilevskiy will start in the home crease Monday versus the Predators.

Vasilevskiy is up to his usual tricks this year, accruing a .925 save percentage and a 4-1-1 record thus far. He'll make a seventh straight start. The Lightning are expected to provide Vasilevskiy with a hefty workload this year. He draws another favorable start against the Predators, who have averaged just 2.0 goals per game.