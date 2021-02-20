Vasilevskiy will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, per the NHL's official media site.

Vasilevskiy is a must-start for fantasy purposes, but he'll have his hands full Saturday. The Hurricanes rank third in the league with 3.67 goals per game and second with 32.3 shots per game. However, they'll be missing key offensive piece Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) on Saturday.