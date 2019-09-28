Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stopping pucks Saturday

Vasilevskiy will tend the home twine in Saturday's home preseason game versus the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

This is Vasilevskiy's second preseason start and the Lightning's final exhibition game. He struggled in his first preseason contest, allowing six goals on 24 shots to the Panthers. The 25-year-old will look to bounce back and knock off any remaining rust before Opening Night on Oct. 3 versus the Panthers.