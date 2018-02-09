Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 27 to top Canucks

Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in Thursday's 5-2 triumph over the Canucks.

Both goals against Vasilevskiy came in the third period, by which time the explosive Tampa Bay offense had long since sealed the victory. The Russian youngster continues to provide outstanding value, as he's won five of six starts since an uncharacteristic three-game skid.

