Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Vasilevskiy was sharp on Sunday stopping 28 of 30 shots with both Ranger goals coming on power plays in the second period. The 27-year-old netminder now has a .922 save percentage through 14 postseason starts. Vasilevskiy will be back in goal Tuesday as the Lightning look to even the series in Game 4.