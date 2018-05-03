Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 28 in win
Vasilevskiy made 28 saves on 29 shots in a 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 3 on Wednesday.
Vasilevskiy struggled in the first two games of the series, allowing seven goals on 43 shots. Even though this game was on the road, the Russian netminder played well to give the Lightning a 2-1 series lead. Heading into this game, the 23-year-old had a .920 save percentage in the playoffs, which is fittingly also his save percentage from the regular season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 3•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 18 shots in Game 2 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In cage for Game 2•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles to start second round•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding home net to open new series•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Steps up in series-clinching win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...