Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 28 in win

Vasilevskiy made 28 saves on 29 shots in a 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Vasilevskiy struggled in the first two games of the series, allowing seven goals on 43 shots. Even though this game was on the road, the Russian netminder played well to give the Lightning a 2-1 series lead. Heading into this game, the 23-year-old had a .920 save percentage in the playoffs, which is fittingly also his save percentage from the regular season.