Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

It looked like Vasilevskiy might have to sweat this one out after New York tied the game with two goals in a 1:51 span during the second period, but his team erased any doubt about the result by responding with three goals in a 2:24 span later in the frame. The Russian netminder is enjoying a phenomenal campaign, as he sports an 18-4-1 record, 2.21 GAA and .932 save percentage.