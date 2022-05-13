Vasilevskiy stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Vasilevskiy allowed three goals in the second period but was able to hold off the Leafs in the third en route to the overtime victory. The 27-year-old goaltender has been shaky at times in the series, allowing at least three goals in each game so far. Vasilevskiy will carry a .902 save percentage back to Toronto for Game 7.