Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 32 in win
Vasilevskiy made 32 saves on 33 shots in a 5-1 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.
Vasilevskiy had put together a couple iffy starts recently, so it's good to see him step up big on the road. What nobody can quibble with is his record, as he's now 12-1-1 on the year.
