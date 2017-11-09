Vasilevskiy made 32 saves on 33 shots in a 5-1 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.

Vasilevskiy had put together a couple iffy starts recently, so it's good to see him step up big on the road. What nobody can quibble with is his record, as he's now 12-1-1 on the year.

