Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Vasilevskiy was sharp again Wednesday but allowed a third-period goal to Andrew Cogliano before Nazem Kadri scored the overtime winner. Vasilevskiy has a .889 save percentage in the Stanley Cup Finals as Tampa Bay now faces a 3-1 series deficit. He'll be back in net Friday as the Lightning try to keep the series alive in Game 5.
