Vasilevskiy stopped 36 of 37 shots in Thursday's 8-1 win over Toronto.

Vasilevskiy didn't need to do much on a night where Tampa's offense exploded for eight goals, but he was excellent nonetheless to snap a six-game losing streak. Despite his recent stretch of unusually poor play, the 27-year-old goaltender still boasts a 36-18-5 record with a .917 save percentage.