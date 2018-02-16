Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 38 in win

Vasilevskiy made 38 saves on 39 shots in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy has had a couple off nights in his last few outings, so he's probably feeling pretty good about this one. The Russian now has 34 wins in 47 starts, and he also sports a stellar 2.30 GAA and .929 save percentage.

