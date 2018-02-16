Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 38 in win
Vasilevskiy made 38 saves on 39 shots in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.
Vasilevskiy has had a couple off nights in his last few outings, so he's probably feeling pretty good about this one. The Russian now has 34 wins in 47 starts, and he also sports a stellar 2.30 GAA and .929 save percentage.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Hopes to bust out brooms against Detroit•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Drops 4-3 loss to Toronto•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Fourth win in last five starts•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Kings Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 27 to top Canucks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...