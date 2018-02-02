Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 42 in win
Vasilevskiy made 42 saves on 46 shots in a 7-4 win over the Flames on Thursday.
This wasn't Vasilevskiy's best outing, although given how many shots he faced he still had a .913 save percentage. This was also the Russian's 30th win of the season, compared to only 11 losses. He's having a career year, and Vasilevskiy is still a leading figure in the Vezina race.
