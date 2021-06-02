Vasilevskiy made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Tuesday's Game 2.

Vasilevskiy was able to keep the Hurricanes off the board until late in the third period when Andrei Svechnikov spoiled the shutout. The 26-year-old goalie has given up just seven goals in his last five games -- he's bounced back after an inconsistent start to the playoffs. Vasilevskiy has given up only two goals on 70 shots versus the Hurricanes, and he'll look to keep up the elite goaltending at home in Thursday's Game 3.