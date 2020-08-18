Vasilevskiy turned aside 28 shots Monday during the Lightning's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4 of their first-round series.

He nearly earned a shutout with his outstanding play in this one, but the rebound off a Pierre-Duc Dubois shot from the high slot in the second period pinballed from Vasilevskiy to Cam Atkinson to the back of the net. The 26-year-old netminder is 5-2 this postseason with a .932 save percentage, and he'll look to put the Bolts through to the second round in Game 5 on Wednesday.