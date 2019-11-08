Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Strong effort in Stockholm
Vasilevskiy turned aside 20 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.
Getting the start in the first game of a two-night set in Stockholm to wrap up this year's NHL Global Series, Vasilevskiy got handed a 2-0 lead in the first period and stood tall against the ensuing Buffalo pressure, as the only pucks to get by him came on a tipped point shot and a wrister through a screen -- both off the stick of Sam Reinhart. Vasilevskiy has had a somewhat shaky start to the season, posting a 3.01 GAA and .905 save percentage through 10 games, but he's still 6-4-0 thanks to Tampa's potent offense.
