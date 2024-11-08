Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.
The loss wasn't on him -- his teammates need to put a few goals on the board, especially against the poor-performing Flyers. Vasilevskiy is 0-2-1 since winning his 299th NHL game on Oct. 30 against the Avalanche. The team doesn't play again for a week, so Vasy will next get a chance to hit the 300-win mark next Thursday at home agains the Jets.
