Vasilevskiy stopped 43 of 46 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Vasilevskiy has defeated the Avalanche in two of his last three outings. They gave him a bit more trouble in Colorado than they did when he shut them out last Thursday in Tampa, but it was still the 28-year-old's sixth win in seven outings. He's up to 26-13-1 with a 2.53 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 40 contests this season. The Lightning are in Arizona on Wednesday, though Brian Elliott is likely to start the game, while Vasilevskiy should be expected to play Saturday in Vegas.