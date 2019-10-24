Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Strong response in 3-2 win

Vasilevskiy turned aside 37 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh.

Vasilevskiy was shelled for six goals in his previous outing on Saturday versus Colorado, and bounced back nicely Wednesday against the Pens to improve to 4-2-0. The 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage are not what we're used to seeing from Vasilevskiy, but that save percentage is heavily skewed by the six-goal outing two starts ago. He remains an elite fantasy goaltender.