Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Strong response in 3-2 win
Vasilevskiy turned aside 37 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh.
Vasilevskiy was shelled for six goals in his previous outing on Saturday versus Colorado, and bounced back nicely Wednesday against the Pens to improve to 4-2-0. The 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage are not what we're used to seeing from Vasilevskiy, but that save percentage is heavily skewed by the six-goal outing two starts ago. He remains an elite fantasy goaltender.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Pittsburgh•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Hit by Avalanche•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting heavyweight battle•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Another strong start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In line to start in Boston•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stands tall in Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.