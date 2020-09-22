Vasilevskiy turned aside 27 shots Monday in a 3-2 win over Dallas in Game 2.

Vasilevskiy was given a 3-0 first-period lead with which to work, and the 26-year-old helped the Lightning stave off a Dallas rally. The only goals he allowed were a Joe Pavelski power-play deflection and a Mattias Janmark back-door tap-in. Vasilevskiy has yet to lose back-to-back games in the playoffs and is a perfect 6-0 after a loss.