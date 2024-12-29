Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 44 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Vasilevskiy turned in a strong performance, and he received plenty of support from his teammates. He's now won six of his eight starts in December, and he's allowed no more than three goals in any of those games. For the season, Vasilevskiy is 16-10-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 27 starts. Jonas Johansson will likely get the nod for Sunday's game versus the Canadiens, while Vasilevskiy can be penciled in to start two of the three games during the Lightning's upcoming road trip through California that begins Thursday in San Jose.