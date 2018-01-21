Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles again in loss to Wild
Vasilevskiy suffered his third straight loss Saturday, allowing four goals on 30 shots against the Wild.
Three straight losses might not seem like much for the average NHL team, but it's a season high for the powerhouse Lightning. Vasilevskiy has given up at least four goals in each defeat, bringing his save percentage down to .927 on the season. Vasilevskiy is going through a rough stretch right now, having given up 23 goals in his last five starts. The young Russian netminder still owns a fantastic 27-9-2 record this season, so just ride out the slump and look for him to get back on track soon.
