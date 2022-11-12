Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 24 shots in a 5-1 loss to Washington on Friday.

Vasilevskiy was a Vezina Trophy finalist in every season from 2017-18 through 2021-22, but he's struggled so far this season. This loss dropped him to 4-5-1 with a 3.11 GAA and .901 save percentage in 10 games. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last six contests. If there's any silver lining, it's that his track record suggests he should bounce back as the season progresses.