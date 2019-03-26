Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles continue against Bruins
Vasilevskiy stopped 13 of 17 shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.
Despite a relatively slow night -- Boston failed to get double-digit shots on net in any period, thanks to 11 blocked shots by the Bolts -- Vasilevskiy still allowed four goals for the third straight start. Tampa's high-powered attack has gotten him the win in two of them, pushing his league-leading total to 37, but his recent slide presents a possible Achilles heel for the runaway Presidents' Trophy winners heading into the playoffs.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to avoid losing streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ends hot streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sets club record in OT win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In D.C. to face Caps•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins fourth straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...