Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles continue against Bruins

Vasilevskiy stopped 13 of 17 shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

Despite a relatively slow night -- Boston failed to get double-digit shots on net in any period, thanks to 11 blocked shots by the Bolts -- Vasilevskiy still allowed four goals for the third straight start. Tampa's high-powered attack has gotten him the win in two of them, pushing his league-leading total to 37, but his recent slide presents a possible Achilles heel for the runaway Presidents' Trophy winners heading into the playoffs.