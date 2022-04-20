Vasilevskiy stooped 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

The 27-year-old continues to stumble toward the finish line of the regular season. Vasilevskiy is 0-4-1 over his last six appearances with a 3.66 GAA and .887 save percentage, numbers which seem inconceivable for the perennial Vezina contender, and while he could easily flip the switch in the playoffs, the Lightning's path to a three-peat as champions suddenly seems a lot steeper if Vasilevskiy isn't in top form.