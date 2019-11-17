Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles continue
Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday.
So, it was the young Russian's fourth loss in his last seven starts, a span where he allowed 23 goals. The Bolts haven't been great and neither has Vasilevskiy. He has three sub-.885 games in his last four starts and his best single-game save percentage in that span was .909. He should rebound, but we're nervous.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets massive support from mates•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Strong effort in Stockholm•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Friday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beaten four times in road loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.