Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles continue

Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday.

So, it was the young Russian's fourth loss in his last seven starts, a span where he allowed 23 goals. The Bolts haven't been great and neither has Vasilevskiy. He has three sub-.885 games in his last four starts and his best single-game save percentage in that span was .909. He should rebound, but we're nervous.