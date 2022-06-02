Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Vasilevskiy allowed six goals Wednesday after allowing just three goals in four games against Florida. The 27-year-old netminder now has a .922 save percentage in 12 playoff starts. Vasilevskiy will look to return to form in Game 2 on Friday as the Lightning look to even the series.