Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in a 7-3 loss to Boston on Saturday.

He allowed six goals. The game was a bit tighter than the score showed - Vasy was pulled when the score was 5-3 with about four minutes to go, but Jake DeBrusk fired the biscuit into the open basket at 16:34 to push the score to 6-3. Since the holiday break, Vasilevskiy is 1-4-0 in five starts with 18 goals allowed. Yes, that stat line is correct. The Bolts are in a bit of a tumble - they're sitting outside a Wild Card spot right now. And Vasilevskiy isn't nearly the player he was pre-surgery. We hope he can regain his form, but you should seriously weigh sitting him against strong opponents.