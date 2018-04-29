Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles to start second round
Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.
The game was close heading into the third, but Vasilevskiy and the Bolts couldn't hold back the Bruins' waves. He'll put his .783 save percentage from Game 1 behind him quickly and the focus will be back for Game 2.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding home net to open new series•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Steps up in series-clinching win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Chance to close out series Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets Vezina nomination for regular-season excellence•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 27 in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 4•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...