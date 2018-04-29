Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles to start second round

Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

The game was close heading into the third, but Vasilevskiy and the Bolts couldn't hold back the Bruins' waves. He'll put his .783 save percentage from Game 1 behind him quickly and the focus will be back for Game 2.

