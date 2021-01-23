Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The Jackets' final goal was scored into an empty net. Vasilevskiy did let in one fairly soft one, as he failed to squeeze a point shot and had the puck tapped home by Mikhail Grigorenko after it fell into the crease, but for the most part the Lightning as a whole had a sluggish afternoon. It's the first loss of the season for the 26-year-old netminder, who still boasts a .920 save percentage through four starts.
