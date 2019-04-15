Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stunned again in Columbus
Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 3 of their first-round series.
The Jackets' final goal was scored into an empty net. Vasilevskiy actually played well in this one, making some huge saves with the Bolts down 2-0 in the second period to prevent a rout, but he didn't get enough help to turn the series around. Tampa Bay now finds itself facing elimination Tuesday in Columbus, and Vasilevskiy may need to find a way to steal it single-handedly to avoid the sweep.
