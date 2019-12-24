Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stymies panthers in rout

Vasilevskiy made 29 saves Monday in a 6-1 win over Florida.

After allowing 11 goals on 81 shots over his last three starts, Vasilevskiy tightened things up against the Panthers and allowed just a Jonathan Huberdeau power-play goal. With the win, Vasilevskiy improved to 15-9-2 with a 2.81 GAA and .909 save percentage heading into the Christmas break.