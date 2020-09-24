Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Dallas in Game 3.

For the 13th time in 22 playoff starts, Vasilevskiy held his opponent to fewer than three goals. He gave up a Jason Dickinson short-handed tally in the first period and a Miro Heiskanen goal in the third with the game already in hand. Vasilevskiy, now 16-6 in the playoffs, boasts a 1.89 GAA and .928 save percentage while starting every game for the Lightning. He has yet to lose consecutive games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a daunting hurdle for Dallas if the Stars are to rally in the series.