Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Suffers first loss

Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Thursday.

The Canucks scored their first goal off a lucky deflection and the second game came off a turnover in their own zone, so it wasn't all on Vasilevskiy as the Lightning disappointed for the second straight game. He was at least perfect on the penalty kill, stopping all nine shots he faced and blanking the Canucks on four power-play opportunities. The last two goals came when the net was empty. Despite the setback Vasilevskiy is a top-five goaltender in fantasy and the Lightning will play their next three games at home.