Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Suffers letdown from defense
Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Penguins on Wednesday.
In a very weird first period, Vasilevskiy yielded three goals on five shots, and none of them were stoppable. Most of the play took place in the Lightning offensive zone during the period, but the Penguins' chances were all high-danger opportunities, giving Vasilevskiy little chance to make saves. He rebounded after that, stopping 16 of 17 to end the night, but the hole was too deep. While this is his third loss in five games, the 24-year-old has still won six of his last 10 and has posted a .926 save percentage during that stretch. Overall, he is 20-7-2 with a 2.52 GAA and .922 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Preparing to face Pens•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Vezina caliber play continues•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting heavyweight battle•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Loses to Leafs at home•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Records third shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...