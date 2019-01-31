Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Suffers letdown from defense

Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Penguins on Wednesday.

In a very weird first period, Vasilevskiy yielded three goals on five shots, and none of them were stoppable. Most of the play took place in the Lightning offensive zone during the period, but the Penguins' chances were all high-danger opportunities, giving Vasilevskiy little chance to make saves. He rebounded after that, stopping 16 of 17 to end the night, but the hole was too deep. While this is his third loss in five games, the 24-year-old has still won six of his last 10 and has posted a .926 save percentage during that stretch. Overall, he is 20-7-2 with a 2.52 GAA and .922 save percentage this season.