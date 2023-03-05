Vasilevskiy turned aside 32 of 38 shots in a 6-0 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

Vasilevskiy surrendered four of the six goals while the Hurricanes had the man advantage. He dropped to 28-16-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 47 contests this season. Vasilevskiy has allowed at least three goals in each of his last three games.