Vasilevskiy made 30 saves Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vegas.

Vasy was super sharp against the best team in the league. He went into the third with a 4-2 lead, but Jonathan Marchessault and Paul Cotter scored in a 4:13 span early in the third to knot things up. Vasilevskiy continues to perform better and better since his return from surgery. Tampa is on the rise, and he's the reason even if his overall stat line is a bit mid. He's 7-5-0 with a career worst 2.93 GAA and .901 save percentage.