Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Supported well en route to victory

Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-3 home win over the Rangers.

This Blueshirts made it interesting with a pair of unanswered goals in the third period, but Vasilevskiy was resolute on the way to his 40th win of the season. The Russian still leads the league in that important category, and he could remain a chalky play in daily fantasy settings with home games against the Canadiens and Senators, respectively, coming up next for the Bolts. Of course, you'll want to check back to make sure Jon Cooper doesn't decide to roll out backup Louis Domingue for either of those matchups.