Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Surrenders six in just two frames

Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 29 shots before being replaced for the third period of Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa.

Despite winning each of his past three outings, the Russian netminder allowed 13 goals, so his late-season struggles continued Tuesday. Vasilevskiy has recently discussed being fatigued in his first year as a full-time starter, and fantasy owners should be marginally concerned with both his statement and his current form. It's also worth noting that Tampa Bay has now surrendered eight power-play goals through six March games. Still, it's tough to bench Vasilevskiy considering the upside he offers while backstopping the top team in the Eastern Conference.