Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Swept away by Jackets

Vasilevskiy stopped 18 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Columbus piled on three empty-net goals after Vasilevskiy was pulled late in the third period in a desperate attempt to avoid elimination. The netminder didn't play badly, but as they had been most of the series, the Bolts' skaters were a step slow to the puck, giving the Jackets plenty of extra possession time. Vasilevskiy still has a possible Vezina Trophy to look forward to, but this was still a very disappointing end to what had been until now a brilliant campaign.