Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Swept away by Jackets
Vasilevskiy stopped 18 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 4 of their first-round series.
Columbus piled on three empty-net goals after Vasilevskiy was pulled late in the third period in a desperate attempt to avoid elimination. The netminder didn't play badly, but as they had been most of the series, the Bolts' skaters were a step slow to the puck, giving the Jackets plenty of extra possession time. Vasilevskiy still has a possible Vezina Trophy to look forward to, but this was still a very disappointing end to what had been until now a brilliant campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stunned again in Columbus•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 3•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shaky performance against Jackets•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine for Game 2•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Can't hold lead in Game 1 loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...