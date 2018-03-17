Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tabbed for Saturday start
Vasilevskiy led his team out for warmups Saturday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. This means he'll be the home starter versus the Bruins.
The Russian netminder told reporters that he's been dealing with mental and physical fatigue ahead of the playoffs, which isn't all that surprising given that he's already recorded a career-high 56 starts. However, the Bruins are only four points behind the Lightning in the league standings, so it makes sense that coach Jon Cooper would send his best goalie to the crease for a matchup that promises to be intense and tightly contested. Freshly recalled goalie Louis Domingue could get the home assignment versus the Oilers on Sunday, but Peter Budaj is in the picture as well.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On losing side of shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dealing with mental and physical fatigue•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Surrenders six in just two frames•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tuesday's starter•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Supported well en route to victory•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...