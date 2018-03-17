Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tabbed for Saturday start

Vasilevskiy led his team out for warmups Saturday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. This means he'll be the home starter versus the Bruins.

The Russian netminder told reporters that he's been dealing with mental and physical fatigue ahead of the playoffs, which isn't all that surprising given that he's already recorded a career-high 56 starts. However, the Bruins are only four points behind the Lightning in the league standings, so it makes sense that coach Jon Cooper would send his best goalie to the crease for a matchup that promises to be intense and tightly contested. Freshly recalled goalie Louis Domingue could get the home assignment versus the Oilers on Sunday, but Peter Budaj is in the picture as well.