Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes for Wednesday's Game 2 showdown against the Islanders, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

The 26-year-old has started every game in the bubble for the Lightning to this point, going 11-3-0 along with a stellar 1.92 GAA and .930 save percentage in that span. Vasilevskiy got the series off to a solid start in Game 1, stopping 22 of 24 shots for the victory. He'll look to keep the streak alive, as he and the team are on a five-game winning streak.