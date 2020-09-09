Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes for Wednesday's Game 2 showdown against the Islanders, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
The 26-year-old has started every game in the bubble for the Lightning to this point, going 11-3-0 along with a stellar 1.92 GAA and .930 save percentage in that span. Vasilevskiy got the series off to a solid start in Game 1, stopping 22 of 24 shots for the victory. He'll look to keep the streak alive, as he and the team are on a five-game winning streak.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starts series with win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stands tall in Game 5 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding crease Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stands tall in Game 4 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Saturday•