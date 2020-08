Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes for Wednesday's Game 3 matchup against the Bruins, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

The 26-year-old was solid in Tuesday's Game 2 victory, stopping 22 of 25 shots. In his past nine starts, Vasilevskiy has been a stalwart for the Lightning, going 6-3-0 along with a 2.08 GAA and .925 save percentage over that span. The veteran should expect to backstop his team throughout the playoffs pending injury or elimination.