Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tabbed to start Monday

Vasilevskiy will start in goal Monday against the visiting Kings, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

As if Monday's trade deadline bonanza wasn't exciting enough, the NHL has six games on the daily docket. Vasivelskiy, who is arguably the league's top netminder, will field pucks from a Kings team that ranks 30th in the league offensively by means of averaging 2.34 goals per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories