Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 5-3 loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Panthers are no slouch offensively and proved that again Saturday, handing Vasilevskiy his first loss on home ice all season. It was the fourth time in the last nine starts Vasilevskiy has allowed four goals, but the overall numbers remain terrific; he's 26-7-1 on the year with a 2.06 GAA and a .930 save percentage, along with four shutouts. He'll try to rebound Monday against Carolina.