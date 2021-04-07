Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-2 loss to Columbus.

The Blue Jackets solved Vasilevskiy once in each period en route to a 3-0 lead. Columbus' Nick Foligno put the game away with an empty-netter in the final frame, and a pair of late Tampa Bay goals weren't nearly enough for Vasilevskiy and the Lightning to climb out of the hole. Vasilevskiy is a middling 2-3-0 over his last five starts but still owns a terrific 23-6-1 mark on the year with a 2.00 GAA and .931 save percentage.